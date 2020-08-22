Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support From Michael B. Jordan, Chance The Rapper And More Regarding Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan thee Stallion went on Instagram Live earlier this week and revealed that Tory Lanez was indeed the one who shot her in her feet on July 12, 2020. After dishing all the details about the terrible incident, celebrities showed the “WAP” rapper support via social media. They all called for the support and protection of Black women.

Halle Berry went on Twitter and showed Meg love and that she will “stand with” her.

“Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen“

Michael B. Jordan also gave the Houston hot girl some words of encouragement and acknowledged that it wasn’t easy for her to speak up about Lanez shooting her.

“Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up,” the Black Panther star tweeted. “We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.”

Chance the Rapper called for justice regarding what happened to her and reiterated that this is a learning experience about the plight of Black women.

“I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her,” he said. “And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”

On August 20, the 25-year-old went on Instagram Live and vented about what happened out of frustration. She said she was tired of the lies spreading about what happened that night and Lanez’s PR team trying to play with the facts.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me,” she said. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f***ing dragging it.”

Megan said that there were only four people in the SUV: her, Lanez, his security guard and her friend. While on the way back to where she was staying they had all began arguing.

“Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n**** in the back seat. I get out the car, I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This n**** from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!”

Megan added that due to the police brutality that Black people face, she tried to protect Lanez from having an encounter with the police that night when they arrived.

“He not in jail because I didn’t tell the law what happened when it happened and I should have,” she said. “If you really want me to tell the truth I tried to save this n****. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And y’all motherf***ers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has called for the Los Angeles Police Department to do further investigating to help them decide if they are going to charge the Chixtape artist with a felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.