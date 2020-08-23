NFL Player Justified Tory Lanez Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Be Accountable For Your Stupidity’

Since Megan thee Stallion revealed that singer/rapper Tory Lanez was indeed the one who shot her, celebrities have shown her support and discussed how imperative it is to protect Black women. The only person to speak out against Megan and criticize her for being shot is NFL player Larry Johnson. On Twitter, the retired running back said the “Big Ole Freak” rapper should have made a better choice in men to be around.

“Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term “Demon Time,” and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity,” he wrote on Twitter.

After his offensive, irrational post, Black Twitter pointed out that Johnson has a history being accused of violence against women, so his abhorrent tweet was no surprise.

“There was a 5 year span of time where you assaulted a woman 4 times that we’re aware of… one of those times you spit your drink in a woman’s face at a club and reached a 100k settlement 1 of these mugshots is of when you choked your girl half to death 6 yrs ago. Boy f**k you,” the user posted along with Johnson’s mugshots.

In October 2012, Johnson was arrested after his ex-girlfriend accused him of beating and choking her and leaving her unconscious in nothing but her underwear in a hotel hallway, according to the Review Journal. In 2010, he was initially charged with two counts of assault due to violent encounters with two women in Kansas City but those charges were downgraded to disturbing the peace, KansasCity.com reported. In one incident, he shoved a woman and in a separate situation he spit his drink in another woman’s face and threatened her boyfriend.

Tory Lanez has been quiet since he was arrested on July 22, 2020 for felony gun possession but when Johnson’s post was reposted on social media, he liked it. The Shade Room reposted Johnson’s tweet on their page and the “The Take” singer liked the post. We aren’t sure why he liked the post but it is the first time we’ve seen any activity on social media in a month since the shooting incident. He still hasn’t been charged for the shooting of Megan thee Stallion.