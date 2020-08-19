“Why Y’all Upset That I Can Walk?” Megan Thee Stallion Posts Her Foot Injuries For People Who Doubted Her Story

In the days since we learned that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet, there have been all types of rumors surrounding the incident. People argued that Megan was the aggressor and Lanez was defending himself. 50 Cent spread a rumor that Megan was trans and when Lanez found out him shooting her was his reaction, as if that was justified.

And when Megan had healed from the incident and started making public appearances once again, people even alleged that she hadn’t been shot at all but did all of this in an attempt to get attention.

The rumors came to a head when the rapper was seen out at an Atlanta strip club earlier this week.

People took that fact that Megan was walking to mean that she wasn’t actually injured.

So today, in an attempt to address the rumors, she posted pictures of her injuries on Instagram with a message for those who questioned her.

Underneath the gruesome picture, Megan wrote:

Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION

You can see the images below. If you’re sensitive to blood of wounds, you might want to tap out.

I will say that it’s a damn shame Megan had to do this. And undoubtedly, there will still be some people who still don’t believe her. But we’re happy that she’s speaking up and taking the power back in telling her story.