The Man Who Braided Brandy’s Hair In The ’90s Says She Never Ever Wore Lace-Front Braids

Excited about the upcoming Brandy and Monica Verzuz? Join the club.

Someone who worked closely with Brandy, celebrity stylist Chuck Amos, shared his own memories ahead of the musical face-off, including what it was like behind the scenes of the “Boy Is Mine” video, Monica being late for the single cover shoot, and the team he worked with for the ladies’ MTV Video Music Awards performance. While doing so, he also made sure to clear the air concerning rumors that Brandy, a hair icon, was wearing lace-front braided wigs as opposed to actually getting her hair braided. Amos said that’s far from the truth, because he was the one primarily braiding her hair in the years that she released her albums Brandy and Never Say Never.

“Now Let Me ‘Set The Record Straight”’.. Brandy NEVER HAD ‘Lace Front’ Braids EVERRRR!!” he said. “That is ‘A LIE’ and a FALSE RUMOR!! I was there, FirstHand DOING her hair!”

This isn’t the first time someone who has had their hand in Brandy’s head over the years has debunked claims that she was just throwing on wigs and deceiving the masses. Last year, Deedra Cole responded to a viral video of a comedian attempting to expose that Brandy was wearing braided wigs. She told BET that every style Brandy wore when she was working with her, the star sat down for hours to obtain.

“The young lady that created that video is absolutely wrong and misinformed. Unica Scott, who was Brandy’s head stylist, called me in as a second stylist to assist her in servicing Brandy because of the length of time it took to complete her hair,” she said.

Cole worked on Brandy’s hair for episodes of Moesha, as well as for the Cinderella TV movie.

“I was offended at first when I saw the video because Unica and I worked long hours to create her braids and I do not want the credit to go to people who are manufacturing lace front braided wigs.” She added, “I just want people to know that Brandy really did make the sacrifice to sit in that chair for long hours to get her hair braided and that I enjoyed working with her.” Brandy’s braids were iconic, inspiring many young girls and women who looked up to her to emulate the styles. If you need a refresher course of some her cutest braided looks, hit the flip for a walk down memory lane.

Brandy’s braids were half up, half down for the 1995 Soul Train Awards. The top half was twisted into these fresh Bantu knots. LOS ANGELES – MARCH 13: Singer Brandy poses for photos in the media room at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 13, 1995. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)