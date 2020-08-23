After Having Doubts, Monica And Brandy Will Finally Have A Verzuz Battle And Twitter Has A Lot To Say

When fans first asked for a Verzuz battle between Brandy and Monica, the interest in doing the battle wasn’t mutual. On August 21, it was announced on Instagram that they will be next up for a Verzuz match-up. On August 31 at 8:00 p.m, the two will have a R&B showdown.

“Get ready for the queens!” read the caption of the announcement.

It will be streaming on Instagram and Apple Music as well.

“#History,”captioned on Instagram. “Thank you @monicadenise and @verzuztv for making this happen. Let’s celebrate!!!!”

Monica also expressed her excitement about the upcoming battle.

“This will be historical,” the “Everything to Me” singer wrote. “It’s an honor @brandy.”

The announcement was a shock because back in May, Monica was doubtful about doing a Verzuz battle with Brandy or anybody else.

“I guess I kind of feel like, I understand the idea of it and I think it’s really, really entertaining and an incredible idea,” she said during an interview on V-103. “What I do like is it’s kind of turning into a celebration. I can handle a celebration. I think battles, one thing that has happened to me my whole career, is being put against someone else that I’m not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is, us being polar opposites makes it dope. And I tell people all the time, because the only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for twentysomething years. The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort? That would be the only thing that makes sense to me. Because I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again and I have no interest in that.”

After it was announced, Twitter was infused with hype. Take a look at their tweets.