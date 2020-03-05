Brandy Says Calling Kim Kardashian’s Braids Cultural Appropriation Is A Reach: “We’re Going Too Far With That”
When it comes to Kim Kardashian‘s braided hairstyle, singer Brandy Norwood does not see them as a form of cultural appropriation.
“I don’t think that she’s guilty,” the actress and singer said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “I definitely believe in that, but I think it’s reaching a little bit for people to say that. she’s uhh…yeah.”
It’s interesting to note how Brandy struggles to actually say the words “cultural appropriation” as she defends Kim.
“I mean, it’s great. I love braids,” she went on. “I think everybody should have braids but I think we’re going a little too far with that with her.”
Ray J, who was also present for the interview and has a well-documented history with Kim, also defended her decision to wear the hairstyle. According to the reality star, Black women should take it as a compliment when women of other cultures adopt their style elements.
“Here’s what I think. I just think that if you paying homage to another culture by rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment. It should be looked at as, ‘It’s going global,'” he said. “I think where you get up and you look good and you feel good, and other people are like, ‘Hey, I wanna look like that, I wanna feel like that,’ it should be a compliment and a plug.”
There’s not enough time in the day to truly pick apart how deeply problematic this “take it as a compliment” ideology is and how the Kardashians have built their careers on the erasure of Black women. But what we will say that if erasure is not the goal, why did Kim fail to even credit Ciara Costenoble, the Black woman who braided her hair for Paris Fashion Week? Instead, when Kim uploaded her look to Instagram, she tagged her personal hairstylist Chris Appleton. If that’s not blatant erasure, we’re not sure what is.
Let’s talk about anti-blackness this morning. I need to discuss appropriation and theft of our culture, our vernacular, our vibes, our lips, our hair, our essence. My sister @ciaracoiffure is an AMAZING celebrity hair stylist in Paris who styled @janellemonae @therealmaryjblige @saintrecords @kelelam and other sisters ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽well Ciara was called in at the last minute to gift KKW with the style above for her husband’s fashion show last week. In a room full of white folks, she gave KKW this style, with her uninspiring hair stylist @chrisappleton1 looking on in awe I’m sure. And guess what your favorite white girl Kim does this week? Tags said uninspiring white stylist to give him credit for these black ass cornrows! I know every black woman reading this is #disappointedbutnotsurprised at this disgusting behavior. The issue with white women like the KKW is they do not respect black culture, they see it as a style which is taken off and put back on and that’s what makes them so damn dangerous. The ERASURE OF BLACK WOMEN’S work discredits our community, takes money out of our pockets, and continues the white supremacist cycles that social media then spreads to the masses. Elevating problematic, clueless, dangerous white women needs to 🛑, do your part to dismantle this shit.