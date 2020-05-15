“Fight For It” Zonnique Shares The Relationship Advice Her Mother Tiny Has Given Her For Dating Rappers

Most of our mothers imparted life lessons and words of wisdom throughout the course of our lives. And I don’t know about your house but in mine, my mother, grandmother, and aunties had quite a bit to say when it came to love, dating, and relationships with men.

Mother-daughter pair Tiny and Zonnique are no different.

And recently, during an interview with Thembi Tv, of The Shade Room, Zonnique shared some of the relationship advice her mother, Tiny, gave to her.

Zonnique, like her mother, is currently in a relationship with a rapper. Baltimore rapper, Bandhunta Izzy and Zonnique began dating in 2018 and Zonnique shared that now they both live together. And while she shared that it’s challenging dating a fellow artist, her mother has shared some advice from experience.

“My mom gives me a lot of great love advice. I go to my mom about all of my love situations. She says—my grandma says the same thing, ‘You just have to know who you’re willing to go through the problems with, not just the happy times. Which is what I’m used to. I’m not used to heartbreak and staying in a relationship. Like, ‘Okay, he hurt me. So now I’m ready to go.’ And my mom’s like, ‘You know if you feel like you want to go then maybe they’re not the person for you. But if you feel like you want to fight for it, then you fight for it.’

In my relationship now, that has stuck with me because this is my first time every living with my boyfriend. Girl, we live together, girl. So serious.”

When asked how things are going living with Izzy, Zonnique said, “It’s actually not as hard—my auntie, my mom’s sister, always told me, ‘Never live with your boyfriend or your best friend.’ It will not work. And I’ve lived with Reginae which was so fun. And now I’m living with my boyfriend and it’s not as bad as I thought. I like to be alone but I really enjoy living with my boyfriend. So, it works.”

There is a time and place for fighting to protect a relationship and then there are times when the abuse and disrespect become too much to rationalize. Hopefully, Zonnique is able to make that distinction for herself.

You can check out that portion of her interview with The Shade Room in the video below.