Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: “I Wanna Be On My Nicki Minaj Sh-t”

Fans are convinced that T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, is expecting her first child. In fact, they’re so persistent with their speculation that the 24-year-old seemingly addressed the rumors in a recent appearance on Instagram Live. The thing is, Zonnique did not confirm or deny the rumors. Still, her response did more to fuel the rumors than they did to quell them. When quizzed about whether or not she will be welcoming a baby soon, the reality television personality responded:

“I wanna be on my Nicki Minaj s**t. Not gonna be f***ing loud answering to y’all like I got to.”

Of course, Nicki Minaj recently confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, so this response only made people more curious.

“Well Nicki pregnant sis, what you tryna tell us?” questioned one follower

“There you have it. Nique having a baby,” added another.

Currently, Zonnique is dating a rapper Bandhunata Izzy. This would not be the first time that Zonnique has been at the center of pregnancy rumors. In 2019, similar reports began to circulate. However, when they found their way to her mother Tiny’s doorstep, she swiftly laid them to rest.

“She is beautiful, but she looks pregnant!” one fan exclaimed beneath a picture that Zonnique posted to her Instagram page.

“How tf she look pregnant…🙄” Tiny replied.

It should be up to public figures to disclose when they’re with child and we can definitely understand how the constant probing can get annoying and feel invasive. At the same time, Zonnique appears to be somewhat amused by the speculation, hence her response. Only time will tell.