Russell Wilson Is Nervous About Going To Training Camp While Ciara Is Pregnant

When it was declared by the World Health Organization that the United States was experiencing a COVID-19 pandemic, everything shut down, including sports. Any sport that was in the middle of a season had to come to a halt. The NFL season had already ended but training camp will be starting soon and players have concerns due to still being in the midst of a pandemic. Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson shared his mixed feelings about going to training camp due to his wife, Ciara, being pregnant. Wilson posted on Twitter that there are no safety protocols in place regarding how to stay COVID-free and social distance while still preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

“I am concerned,” he tweeted. “My wife is pregnant. [NFL] Training Camp is about to start. And there’s no clear plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

Besides having two children already, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn, the couple is expecting a baby boy. During her pregnancy, the “Level Up” singer revealed that Wilson hasn’t been able to go with her to her doctor’s visits due to COVID-19.

“Ultrasound visits during this era of COVID-19 is a bummer because my hubby [Russell Wilson] can’t come in with me to my visit. What a time we’re living in,” she shared on her Instagram story according to E! Online.

According to NFL.com, the NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email on July 18 detailing when players should report to training camp.

At [Friday’s] league meeting, the membership was advised that under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the reporting dates for training camp this year are as follows.

Rookies – July 21 Quarterbacks and injured players – July 23