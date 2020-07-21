Things First Time Yard Owners Should Know

So many people dream of having a yard one day. If you’ve been a city dweller for a long time, then having that outdoor space, all to yourself, and available to you whenever you want it, feels like hitting the jackpot. One of the reasons city dwellers finally feel ready to move to the suburbs is that they want that lush green grass. They want trees. They want to hear birds and crickets instead of sirens and garbage trucks. Being in contact with nature is important to our wellbeing, and it’s hard to get enough of it in the city. So maybe you’ve made the switch, and have finally purchased your first home with a yard. The novelty is part of the excitement, but it also means that…you don’t really know what you’re doing. Taking care of a yard is no small task. When you see yards that look well-maintained and welcoming, know that they don’t just pop up that way. Somebody dedicates a lot of time and resources to making them that way. Here are things first-time yard owners need to know.

You have to know your soil

You practically need to be a soil scientist if you don’t want to mess up your yard. Not all soil takes to all plants equally. You can’t just toss a handful of seeds and expect them to sprout. The exact type of soil – of which there are many – will determine what you can plant. It’s a good idea to get a soil expert out to give you a quick lesson on your yard. It’ll be easier than becoming an expert yourself.