How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Resort

Millions of people had to cancel their vacations this year. That’s obviously the least of the problems that has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, it’s also okay to admit if you’re a bit bummed about sitting out your week in Hawaii, weekend in Palm Desert, cruise to Mexico, resort vacation in Miami…or however you were going to soak up the sun. It’s okay to acknowledge that you were looking forward to those trips all year long. A lot of people need those vacations to blow off steam. We work hard to earn those vacation days, and this year, for what? To…stay home? We’ve already been staying home! Okay, so, once you’re done grieving the vacation that never was, it’s time to get resourceful. If you can’t leave your home for the resort, maybe you can make the resort come to you. If you get a bit creative, there are ways to make your home feel like a resort. I know it won’t be exactly like the real thing, but it’s important to try to introduce that element of fun and relaxation into your life right now. Here are ways to turn your home into a resort.