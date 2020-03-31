At-Home Coronavirus Testing Kits Shut Down By FDA

FDA officials recently placed a halt on the distribution of at-home coronavirus testing kits, claiming that the tests may produce unreliable results.

Almost two weeks ago an Austin based home testing company named Everlywell announced it would release one of the first testing kits for consumers who are diagnosed with coronavirus through a company approved network of physicians. Prior to making the announcement, Everlywell was granted an emergency clearance issued by the FDA to make testing kits for consumers. But on March 20, the FDA released a statement rebuking the release of the products.

“Fraudulent health claims, tests, and products can pose serious health risks. They may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment,” the statement reads.

Officials warned the influx of patients in hospitals with false negatives or false positives test results could overwhelm the health care system and take away time and resources for patients who are most vulnerable. Public health officials fear that self-administered tests, specifically swab based-tests, used without the supervision of a licensed physician would account for a majority of the inaccurate tests.

FDA officials clarified that they have not approved a specific coronavirus test for consumer access, all of the companies who manufactured tests under the clearance were to administer the tests to hospitals or testing centers.

But Everlywell, and San Francisco-based testing companies Nurx and Carbon Health, argue the delay for FDA approval stalls the fight to save lives affected by the pandemic. The companies required a monetary payment and used a network of physicians to virtually interact one on one with consumers who are experiencing symptoms in order to receive a prescription before accessing the test.

The companies are backed by several public health officials and billionaire Bill Gates, who argue at home access would actually relieve the healthcare workforce and could possibly lessen the need for protective gear.

Last week members of the House Oversight committee urged the companies to answer whether they refunded monies of tests already purchased, destroyed available samples and/or donated their supply to hospitals and testing centers, USA Today reports. Nurx refunded money to test buyers, while Everlywell will distribute their tests to hospitals and healthcare providers. Carbon notified consumers they would receive a refund and informed them to schedule a test at a nearby clinic.

Still, they remain hopeful that the FDA will direct them to release the product to individual consumers.

“We stand by, ready to help however called upon, and we will continue to explore ways to be supportive in the meantime,” said Nurx spokeswoman Allison Hoffman in a statement obtained by USA Today.