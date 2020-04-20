15 Ways COVID-19 Is Not Like The Flu

Most people have come to accept that COVID-19 is, in many ways, not like the flu. It has many similarities, sure, like the symptoms, which can include a dry cough, fever, and body aches for both the flu and COVID-19. They are in the same family of illnesses. But they are also different enough that, acting like Coronavirus is the flu—acting as individuals and as a society that way—can be very dangerous.

Even I said, when the virus first started to spread, “Hey it’s just like another flu, which hardly kills anyone, so why are we freaking out?” I even said things like “I’m totally going to get it. I always get sick when something goes around so I may as well just get it and get it over with.” Now, I’m singing a very different tune. Except I’m not singing because I’m too scared and worried to. The differences between COVID-19 and the flu may seem small, but when you expand them to how those differences affect billions of people, they are worth your attention. Here are notable ways COVID-19 and the flu are different.

We don’t have a vaccine

To those who say we should let this thing run its course because that’s what the flu does each year and it’s fine, think again. The flu does not actually run its natural course because millions of people get the flu shot each year, which helps bring down its numbers. We have no vaccine for COVID-19 meaning we have no way to slow it down other than social distancing. If it ran its course it would devastate the world. It already is, even after the precautions we have taken.