B. Simone Offering Free Webinar With Experts To Teach Entrepreneurs About Copyright Infringement & More

B. Simone has had a rocky couple of months. First, she was criticized for her comments saying that she wasn’t going to be an “angry Black woman” and protest in the Black Lives Matter uprising. Then, she shared that caught flack for saying that she only wanted to date entrepreneurs who shared her lifestyle.

Lastly, B. Simone was accused of plagiarizing pieces of her book Baby Girl, Manifest The Life You Want.

It was hit after hit. And more than a few people declared B. Simone cancelled.

While there are some who are off of her completely, there were others who wondered how she was going to bounce back from these setbacks.

But it seems that Simone has crafted a solution.

After a much-needed vacation in Miami, B. Simone announced that she had some news for her followers and it was free.

Later on Instagram, she wrote about how she felt the moment was divine, in an attempt to further use her.

“How can I ask God to use me and expect him to only use me in the ways I want? How can I ask God to use me and I get upset when I’m not being praised or on a pedestal? Sometimes when God uses us we are embarrassed, we are humiliated. Everything isn’t always glitter and f*cking rainbows. Lol don’t get frustrated with God instead ask him to speak to and though you during your difficult times…You all got to see me at my lowest moment, but I promise I won’t let it break me. And I never EVER want anyone to experience what I did or make the same mistakes I did.”

As a result, B. Simone organized a free webinar, led by industry experts, that will teach entrepreneurs how to avoid the pitfalls that tripped her up, including finances, law, and copyright infringement.

The webinar called Mistakes You’ll Never Have To Make will feature panelists to speak about building a team, how to financially prepare to run your own business, legal tips, learning about trademarks, and how to repair your brand after it’s been damaged.

Panels include Cardi B. and Offset’s publicist Patience Foster, sports agent Nicole Lynn and more.

Personally, I think it’s a great idea. And the fact that it’s free, really speaks to the fact that B. Simone is trying to educate and provide a service

But as with anything else, the reception was mixed.

See what people had to say about Simone’s crisis management strategy on the following pages.