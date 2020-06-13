Nicki Minaj Says Being Married To Kenneth Petty Is ‘Refreshing And Calming’

Nicki Minaj has been quiet since marrying Kenneth Petty but she recently opened up about how she’s been enjoying the married life. During a conversation with Lil’ Wayne for “Young Money Radio with Lil’ Wayne” on Apple Music, the head Barb gushed about being Mrs. Petty.

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” the 37-year-old said. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone who feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, you feel on top of the world.”

Minaj and Petty have known each other since their childhood and dated during their teenage years. They later reconnected in 2018 and tied the knot in October of 2019. Minaj hopes to have a lavish wedding ceremony at some point when she isn’t too busy.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now,” she said on Queen Radio. “We’ll do the big wedding later.”

There is also some speculation that the Queens rapper is expecting her first child. In a recent Instagram post on the set of the “Trollz” video, fans pointed out that she looked like she was hiding a baby bump.

Listen to her full interview here.

She also sparked those rumors during a Q&A session on Twitter with fans she did in May while promoting the “Say So” Remix with Doja Cat. Fans became suspcious when she started talking about her cravings.

“Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good,” she tweeted. “Been really having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños.”

When fans began asking her about pregnancy-related symptoms she didn’t deny experiencing some.

“No throwing up,” she replied. “But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

When a fan asked for a picture of a baby bump, she hinted that she would have something to show the world later in the year.