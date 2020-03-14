Kenneth Petty Had To Ask Permission For Internet Access As A Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has had to file a request in a California court asking permission to use the internet.

Back in November, Petty was pulled over in California for a traffic violation. It was discovered during the traffic stop that he had failed to register as a sex offender in California after moving from New York. He was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Petty was then released on bond and was mandated to adhere to a list of stipulations. While out on bond, he is required to wear an ankle monitor, adhere to a curfew, he isn’t permitted to leave Southern California or use the internet. Now he has filed the request to use the internet in between court dates and he his request has been obliged. TMZ reports the judge has no issue allowing Petty to use the internet.

Petty pled not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender and has since been indicted by a grand jury on these charges. If convicted he can he sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. His trial starts April 28th.

Petty, now 41, was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995. He was 15-years-old and the accuser was 16-years-old at the time and Petty was accused of using a sharp object to force the victim to engage in sexual acts with him. He served almost four years in prison. Petty also served 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Minaj and Petty officially tied the knot in October 2019 after applying for a marriage license earlier that year in July. They were both childhood friends.

The Barbz and other naysayers had a lot to say once it was found out that Petty was a sex offender. The “Yikes” rapper quickly came to his defense.

“He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” the Queens femcee wrote on Twitter in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”