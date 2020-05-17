Usher Said Nicki Minaj Is The Product Of Lil’ Kim And Twitter Had A Lot To Say

After the Ludacris vs. Nelly Verzuz battle on Instagram, the co-creator of the showdown Swizz Beatz hopped on Instagram Live with some of his celebrity friends to discuss the battle and other ones that the fans want to see. While Swizzy was chopping it up with Usher, he mentioned a match between arch enemies Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim has been recommended. Usher responded saying Minaj is a product of the Queen Bee, an argument that has went on since Minaj emerged on the hip-hop over a decade ago. Though many agree, the Barbz begged to differ.

They swarmed Usher’s Instagram and went off on Twitter in behalf of the Head Barb. While some threw jabs at the “Yeah” singer, many posted unicorns under his posts. Many shaded Usher saying that he is out of line for his comments since he has a song with Minaj and none with Kim, which is false. Lil’ Kim made a guest appearance on Usher’s sophomore album, My Way, for a track called “Just Like Me.” The Barbz are referring to Usher’s two songs with Minaj, “Lil’ Freak” and “She Came II Give It II You.”

According to the Barbz, Minaj’s style is nothing like Kim’s. Those who understand Kim’s impact on hip-hop ruled that there would be no Nicki Minaj without Lil’ Kim. Take a look at the tweets below.