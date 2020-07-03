The Uncomfortable Parts Of Creating A Prenup

We can usually get on board with the idea of car insurance, health insurance, life insurance, phone insurance, home insurance, travel insurance – really just about every type of insurance except a prenup. And that’s what a prenuptial agreement is: insurance. Think about it: you hope to never need it, you’re going to do all you can on your end to prevent having to use it, but you have some awareness that circumstances beyond your control could put you in a position, one day, to be really happy to have it. Like with a car crash, home flood, earthquake, or fatality – your own or somebody else’s – you don’t want to go there, mentally, but you allow yourself for just a moment, to think about how you’d want yourself, your loved ones, or your property to be protected under those circumstances. It’s the same with a prenup. You don’t want to think of getting a divorce. But if you did, there would be certain forms of protection you’d be glad you had put into place. Of course, the awkward thing about a prenup is that, unlike health or phone insurance, it deals with an issue of a very personal nature. For that reason, you may have these uncomfortable moments in creating your prenup.

Being the one to bring it up

First off, nobody wants to be the one to bring it up. The one who brings it up feels like they’re the one suggesting that this marriage could fail – they feel like they’re introducing doubt. Truly, they’re being responsible, and doing both parties a favor, but it feels like they’re the one saying, “I don’t have 100 percent confidence we’ll make it.”