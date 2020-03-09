So You’re Marrying Someone With Debt

No couple wants to talk a lot about money. It’s always uncomfortable. But, look, if you’re planning to marry someone, then money talk is bound to come up. Think about it: you’re about to discuss how much to spend on a venue, a caterer, a band, a wedding dress, seating cards and menus (though these are kind of a scam), the limousine, and things like that. You may as well get comfortable talking about money now.

It’s important for couples to understand that someone’s general personality traits are no indicator of his financial habits. While you may think you can spot a spend-happy lush right away—maybe you think he’ll always be the life of the party or the one in designer clothes—it’s not that simple. Spending habits are sneaky things. Someone can have a problem with money but, otherwise, be a very responsible, considerate, and intelligent person. Money habits don’t always come from a lack of any of those qualities.

Financial problems can occur due to unforeseen circumstances, like prolonged unemployment or a medical problem. They can occur due to a simple lack of education on how to handle matters. They can also happen when someone enters into a contract with very specific, very manipulative language that doesn’t act in his favor. For these reasons and more, many individuals find themselves preparing to spend their lives with someone who—uh oh—has quite a bit of debt. Your partner may not even tell you until weeks before your wedding just because, well, he couldn’t find the right time to tell you. It can feel like a moot point when you aren’t yet merging your finances. Then the celebration of the engagement happens, and he doesn’t want to bring the mood down. The news can come a little late. So now you’re marrying with someone with debt. Let’s look at how to manage that.

Know your state laws

It’s important to know whether or not debt accrued pre-marriage becomes joint debt once you’re married. In community property states—Louisiana, Arizona, California, Texas, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wisconsin— debt accrued before marriage remains separate, but any debt or assets taken on during the marriage become joint property.