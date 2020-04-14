What Will Happen To Black Communities If The USPS Runs Out Of Money?
The United States Postal Service weighs a detrimental decrease in mail volume and funding as the coronavirus epidemic threatens one of the largest public entities offering government services.
Last week, members of Congress stated that without some form of financial assistance, USPS would run out of funding in September. However, recent bailout funding does not include allocated monies for USPS. The USPS is seeking $75 million in assistance in order to overturn that fate, but faces a legislative battle in securing the funds.
USPS projects they will suffer a “$13 billion revenue loss” due to coronavirus, which could amount to another $54 billion over the next decade, CNN reports.
A blow to USPS would severely undercut Black communities. 27 percent of U.S. postal workers are Black according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the routes serviced by USPS cover rural areas and where Black residents live in large numbers. Historically, the USPS offered job opportunities for Black workers who were looking to increase their economic status, as a way to secure a pension and an adequate salary to take care of their families. However in the current economic climate, postal workers are not paid merely enough for the work they do on a daily basis.
The postal service also functions as an essential service in war times and during national and local elections. Within the climate of the current system and the social distancing challenges presented by the coronavirus, access to absentee and vote-by-mail ballots may remain crucial in November.
#USPostalService and #SaveUSPS functioned as rallying cries over the weekend on Twitter after it was announced USPS will require additional emergency funding in order to maintain operational status. The USPS was not
The history leading up to USPS’s financial hardships is complicated, but primarily meets between. the GOP’s push for the USPS to privatize, over Democrats vying for it to remain an essential public service. According to The Washington Post, Trump has signaled that he would veto a bailout specifically tied to USPS. Prior to hardships, the service was able to adapt and provide new ways to increase revenue, while changing as a needs-based service as the times present.
On social media users did everything from recounting the historical significance the USPS, to garnering praise towards postal workers who continue to frontline in the face of the virus.
Others bought stamps in mass numbers as an effort to contribute to one measure of how its scores funding.
Without the USPS, Americans, Black Americans in particular, will undoubtedly suffer.