What Will Happen To Black Communities If The USPS Runs Out Of Money?

The United States Postal Service weighs a detrimental decrease in mail volume and funding as the coronavirus epidemic threatens one of the largest public entities offering government services.

Last week, members of Congress stated that without some form of financial assistance, USPS would run out of funding in September. However, recent bailout funding does not include allocated monies for USPS. The USPS is seeking $75 million in assistance in order to overturn that fate, but faces a legislative battle in securing the funds.

USPS projects they will suffer a “$13 billion revenue loss” due to coronavirus, which could amount to another $54 billion over the next decade, CNN reports.

A blow to USPS would severely undercut Black communities. 27 percent of U.S. postal workers are Black according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the routes serviced by USPS cover rural areas and where Black residents live in large numbers. Historically, the USPS offered job opportunities for Black workers who were looking to increase their economic status, as a way to secure a pension and an adequate salary to take care of their families. However in the current economic climate, postal workers are not paid merely enough for the work they do on a daily basis.

The Post Office was always embattled in the South because it was one of the few places where black people could get jobs that were well-paying. Many whites resented it because it was a way out of blacks working in service to them for little pay. — Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) April 12, 2020

My grandma was a postal carrier. USPS was one of the few that would hire black women, back then even they tried to discourage women by offering them solo rural routes. Grandma took it. My dad has memories of doing homework in the back of the truck as a little boy. #SaveUSPS — if the red barchetta were a bicycle (@futurebird) April 12, 2020

The postal service also functions as an essential service in war times and during national and local elections. Within the climate of the current system and the social distancing challenges presented by the coronavirus, access to absentee and vote-by-mail ballots may remain crucial in November.

#USPostalService and #SaveUSPS functioned as rallying cries over the weekend on Twitter after it was announced USPS will require additional emergency funding in order to maintain operational status. The USPS was not

The history leading up to USPS’s financial hardships is complicated, but primarily meets between. the GOP’s push for the USPS to privatize, over Democrats vying for it to remain an essential public service. According to The Washington Post, Trump has signaled that he would veto a bailout specifically tied to USPS. Prior to hardships, the service was able to adapt and provide new ways to increase revenue, while changing as a needs-based service as the times present.

On social media users did everything from recounting the historical significance the USPS, to garnering praise towards postal workers who continue to frontline in the face of the virus.

The USPS is not meant to be highly profitable. It is meant to provide a public service in every community, no matter how poor or how remote. FedEx and UPS do not have that mandate and often USPS delivers their packages in rural and remote areas. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 12, 2020

Here's why we should #SaveThePostOffice: The Postal Act of 1792 (signed into law by George Washington) made the decision that the post office would serve every community regardless of costs. pic.twitter.com/DHyyASOtwo — Mehrsa Baradaran (@MehrsaBaradaran) April 10, 2020

Others bought stamps in mass numbers as an effort to contribute to one measure of how its scores funding.

When you’re done reading this entire thread: 1. Pass it on

2. Go online and buy stamps

3. Mail some cards, letters or kids drawings to your loved ones

4. Contact your lawmakers and demand they #SaveTheUSPS #SaveThePostOffice #buystamps https://t.co/zuhqJgBaXX — kathleen (@centerholder) April 12, 2020

I just bought a book of Marvin Gaye stamps on https://t.co/BJB94tn1cK because, among other things, I want to be able to vote by mail.

Let’s all buy stamps today and save the Post Office. #SaveUSPS #buystamps https://t.co/4q0PxvJRzo pic.twitter.com/u2LYMRasVR — (((Claudia Miles❄️))) (@claudiamiles) April 12, 2020

Here are 2 things you can do to make a positive difference this week:

1. Request to vote absentee in your state (in many states you can do it online or print out the request and send it in)

2. BUY STAMPS-Even just to collect the coolest ones. Let's all support the Postal Service! — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2020

If we all buy stamps this week – ALL of us – we can save the Post Office https://t.co/dUftyxNvu0 — Riotwomennn Temporary Because Copyright BS (@RiotwomennnTemp) April 12, 2020

Without the USPS, Americans, Black Americans in particular, will undoubtedly suffer.