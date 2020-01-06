When Your Elderly Parents Are Too Stubborn To Accept Help

1 of 15

It’s up to you to look out for your parents when they get older. They don’t want to admit it. Maybe you don’t even want to admit it. You’ve always looked to them for the answers, the help, and the guidance. You’ve looked to them for strength when you didn’t have it. And they, on the flipside, are used to telling you what to do and being that pillar of strength. So it can be hard for both parties to admit when the roles are reversing, and when your parents are getting to that age when they’ll need you to take the reins a bit. You have enough of a battle just coming to terms with the fact that you’re becoming one of the “heads” of the family now, because your parents are slowing down, and perhaps aren’t as sharp as they need to be. Taking the crown is scary. Being in control is scary. And just when you’re done with the emotional roller coaster of understanding how things are changing, you might be met with this reward: parents who are reluctant to letting you take charge. You’re over here thinking, “I don’t even want to take charge! I’m doing this because it’s for the best for everyone! Don’t make this any harder than it has to be.” But, they will. It’s tough when you want to take care of parents who can’t take care of themselves and won’t allow anyone else to do it. But this is one of the most normal and natural phases of life. You have to understand that when your parents admit they need help, they’re admitting that a certain chapter of their lives is over. And that isn’t easy. There’s pride, fear, and sadness, all wrapped into this transition. Here’s a look at dealing with elderly parents who are too stubborn to accept help. Always include them in the conversation Whatever it is you need to do for your parent—whatever change you need to make—always make this a group project, rather than a dictatorship. Talk to your parent about what sort of environment she’d like to live in, if she moved into a retirement home. A large resort-style place? A more intimate place? Ask her if there are things she believes she needs help with, rather than just telling her what she needs help with. This will help make this move easier.

Leaving them out could lead to rebellion Don’t make the mistake of moving forward on major decisions without consulting your parent. Doing this could just cause your parent to become even more stubborn, refuse to accept the help you’ve arranged for her, and even start withholding information from you (like information pertaining to her health and safety). The moment you start acting like your parent’s boss rather than friend, this whole thing can become a lot harder.

Prioritize the real issues There will be a lot of things that concern you, and things you want to change. This is your parent’s health and safety, so it’s always on your mind. Learn to put the truly important matters first. Matters of safety and health—like making the tub and toilet elderly-friendly, and reviewing your parent’s mail for phishing scams—should be a top priority. Finding a system to ensure your parent takes her medication on time is important.

Let the little stuff slide You may just need to let the smaller issues slide. Maybe your parent is overfeeding her dog treats or still eating a little more butter than she should. You only have so much energy and focus to give to all of this, so reserve it for the stuff that matters—like true issues of safety and health. Also, your parent needs to win a few small battles right now for morale, so leave the butter issue alone…for now.

Work with their habits You know your parent’s likes and dislikes. Work with those. Try to let her maintain the lifestyle she’s used to, as closely as possible. If moving her into a retirement home and you know she loves dogs, maybe find one with a dog that lives on-site or where therapy animal sessions are organized. If your parent loves to cook for herself, find smart appliances that reduce safety issues and are elderly-friendly, rather than just cutting her off from cooking.

Find someone they respect to have the talk You know your parent’s friend group and other family members. You know whom she listens to and respects. If you need to tell your parent about a big change, or get her to agree to a big change, pick someone who she’ll want to hear it from. Perhaps she has a peer—a sibling, cousin, or friend—who is around the same age, has gone through the same change, and can verify that everything will be fine.

If that’s not you, don’t be stubborn about it If you aren’t the person to whom your parent will listen, try not to get upset about that. Don’t be stubborn about it. The most important thing is that your parent agrees to changes that will be best for her health—the most important thing is not your pride and forcing your parent to get that news from you.

Start by delegating in small ways If your plan is to get your parent full-time help, making that change in one big swoop can be overwhelming. Instead, start delegating in small ways. Ask that your sibling who already stops by once a week pick up an extra task or two for your parent. Ask the housekeeper or the neighbor who already stops by to bring in the mail or to walk the dog while she’s there. Get your parent slowly accustomed to the idea of letting people help her.

Expect some irritation Your parent might become increasingly irritated during this time. You might be surprised to find that when you put a lot of effort into doing something that’s for the best for your parent, she only criticizes what you’ve done. She might use an impatient and even nasty tone with you during these changes, brushing you off in conversation.

Try not to take it personally Don’t take it personally when your parent becomes irritated with you. You have to understand that, while you’re just focused on the tasks, your parent is thinking about the major change that this all implies. She’s moving into the final chapter of her life. That’s a huge deal, and can be frightening and depressing. She may feel like everyone else just sees this major change as an errand they’re checking off on their to-do list.

Still ask for their help A great thing you can do to keep your parent feeling strong and keep your bond in good standing is this: keep asking her for help! Your parent can still help you, and she’ll always want to. Ask her for that recipe. Ask for her advice on something. Ask her how to fix something that she knows how to fix. Let her know you still find her to be very helpful and competent.

Bring up the grandchildren If your parent isn’t responding to other reasonable arguments, you know there’s always one thing she’ll respond to, and that’s her grandchildren. If there are safety updates you want to make to your parent’s home, you can say that it’s for the safety of the kids when they visit. If there are financial documents you want her to prepare, you can say it’s for the future of the grandkids.

Respond with kindness Even if your parent is being short with you, respond with kindness. Always be patient. Try to understand that your parent’s irritation is just a manifestation of her fear over this new life phase. She needs to feel support and love, not conflict and tension. Don’t react, even when she’s a bit nasty—know that whatever you’re feeling, she’s feeling ten times as bad.

Blame yourself You can also blame yourself for certain changes. Perhaps you can just say that you worry a lot, and even though you know you shouldn’t, it would just help you feel better if certain changes were made. Or you can say that this is the best time to make this change because right now, you can get a good price on it, or right now, you have the free time to make the change.