12 Powerful Images Of Black Women Protesting This Weekend

Nearly two weeks after the murder of George Floyd, protests are still taking place in cities all across America as Black men, women, and children seek to have their voices heard and put an end to police violence. And the work is inciting real change. Curfews were lifted in several cities this past weekend as looting and rioting subsided and officers reported multiple days of peaceful protesting without arrests.

The most significant result has come out of Minnesota where city council members have made a commitment to dismantle the Minnesota Police Department in favor of investing in community-led measures of public safety. The somewhat swift response of leaders in the midwestern city shows the beauty of taking a stand and protestors in other cities are hopeful their local leadership will follow suit.

This past weekend in Atlanta, celebrities like T.I. and Ludacris marched with civilians during the #HBCUs4BlackLives Protest throughout downtown, but it was Black women who took centerstage and galvanized the crowd with their chants and their signs. Check out 12 powerful photos of Black women protesting this past weekend.