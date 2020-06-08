Minneapolis City Council Members Commit To Dismantling Minneapolis Police Department

In a historic move, the members of the Minneapolis City Council announced plans to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and build a new community safety model within the city following the murder of George Floyd.

Nine City Council members committed to the transition at a community gathering held by Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block — two community organizations that have been calling on the city to divest from the Minneapolis Police Department since 2018.

“It shouldn’t have taken so much death to get us here,” said Kandace Montgomery, Director of Black Visions Collective, in a statement released to Madame Noire. “George Floyd should not have been murdered for so many people to wake up. It shouldn’t have taken young Black folks risking their lives in these streets, over and over. I want to honor all of the organizers and communities who – for generations – have dreamed and worked to make this day happen.”

At the meeting, which was attended by hundreds of residents, council members agreed that decades of police reform have proven that the MPD is incapable of reform and “will never be accountable for its actions.” As a result, the members committed to ending the department completely and creating a new safety model within the city.

While it’s unclear what a police-free future will look like in the city and these changes obviously won’t happen overnight, council members committed to beginning the work to implement changes immediately.

“Minneapolis, we are here to make history,” said Miski Noor of Black Visions Collective. “We are here to rebuild our city on a different foundation – a foundation of real safety, protection for Black people, for Native people, for immigrants, for queer and trans people, for poor people, for disabled people.”

Though the community meeting was not a formal City Council meeting, “nine members makes a veto-proof majority for future policymaking.,” the release explained.