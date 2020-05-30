George Floyd’s Family Has Ordered An Independent Autopsy

The family of George Floyd is taking his autopsy into their own hands. After the preliminary findings stated that there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” the family has announced that an independent autopsy will be performed.

“They’re going to have their own autopsy,” the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump said during a press conference according to the NY Daily News. “We’re not going to rely on this DA or this city to tell us the truth. We’re going to take custody back of George Floyd’s body, and we’re bringing in Dr. Michael Baden to perform an independent autopsy because we saw in the Eric Garner case and so many other cases where they have these people who work with the city come up with things that are such an illusion.”

Dr. Michael Baden is a well-known medical examiner who also testified in the notorious O.J Simpson trial and also performed an autopsy Michael Brown, the Ferguson, MO teenager that was shot and killed by a police officer. He was also the chief medical examiner for New York in the late 1970s.

The preliminary findings from the medical examiner’s office states that “the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.” Floyd also had coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.

Floyd’s killing caused mayhem in cities across the country after the video of his death went viral. In the video, former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is seen kneeling into Floyd’s neck while he is in handcuffs after he was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. He was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department after Floyd’s death.