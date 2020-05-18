Beauty Of 5: Our Top Brown Girl Picks From Bobbi Brown’s New Summer Glow Collection

Summer may be delayed — or even canceled depending on your COVID-19 outlook — but just because you’re not outside basking in the sun doesn’t mean you can’t glow like you are.

Today, Bobbi Brown dropped its limited edition Summer Glow Collection, and if you weren’t already fantasizing about a future beach vacay, this launch will definitely take you there. The seven-piece set comes with the signature staples summer beauty is known for: bronzers, highighter, and glosses. And with versatile shades of each, no beauty is left behind with this collection. Here are our favorite picks for brown girls.

Remember what we said about fantasizing over your next vacation? Everything about this highlighter screams resort life. Warm Glow is exclusive to the summer collection, but is made with the pearl-infused, high-impact illuminating formula Bobbi Brown highlighters are known for. That means it’ll have the sun practically bouncing off of your skin next season.