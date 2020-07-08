Oh No Baby, What Is You Doing? 5 Signs You’re Trying To Turn A F*ckboy Into A Husband

I generally don’t make a habit of going around quoting Alexis Skyy, but last month, sis made a sound point about some gender-based double standards in regard to dating and marriage on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, her factual commentary resonated with many while ruffling the feathers of others.

“You can’t turn a h-e into a housewife,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “But women are supposed to turn felons, cheaters, community d-ck, and liars into KINGS. Oh, okay.”

Amen, sis, amen. Some men are infamous for labeling women as damaged goods and unworthy of wife status for whatever arbitrary reasons they come up with while walking around with a host of flaws and shortcomings themselves. To build off of Alexis’ commentary, we found it necessary to highlight five tell-tale signs that you’re trying to turn a f*ckboy into husband material because we just don’t address this issue enough.

You have to motivate him to do right by his kids

Any time you have to pump someone up to do something they know good and damn well they’re supposed to be doing — like taking care of their kids — it says a lot about their character. No reasonable human should take issue with physically or financially looking out for their children. Caring for one’s offspring should not be seen as a chore and it for damn sure should not ever be referred to as “babysitting.” Those are his children and he is just as much responsible for their care as the woman he laid down and had them with. He should not need a third party to come in and make him take care of his kids. It’s something he should do naturally with a smile on his face.

You’re constantly correcting his misogyny

Contrary to popular belief, there are men who spend their days chasing women while simultaneously hating them. Misogynists are not all running around beating their girlfriends and calling women b-tches and h-es. Sometimes misogyny can manifest through controlling behavior, dismissive attitudes, and perpetual disrespect of the women in his life. Stay woke, sis.

He frequently expresses anti-Black sentiments

If he sees proximity to whiteness as an accomplishment and shuns all things symbolic of blackness, run. Are you always correcting him for making wild comments about the hair of Black women? Does he repeatedly make comments colorist overtones or undertones? All of the love in the world can’t correct that self-hate and if he hates himself, how could he ever love you?

You have to shrink yourself to make him stroke his ego

Does he appear jealous or intimated by your success? Does he discourage you from pursuing new opportunities out of fear that you will surpass him? Does he talk down to you in front of other people to make himself look good? Do you have to slip him the credit card beneath the table even though you’re the one who is paying? These are all red flags that are tell-tale signs of a f*ckboy. A good man will always build his woman up and see her success as an extension of his.

You continue to take him back after multiple instances of cheating

The most glaring sign of a f*ckboy is one who proves to be incapable of fidelity. In some instances, they will argue that men are weaker than women, which is why they cheat. In others, they may apologize profusely each time they are caught and promise to do better only to turn around and do the same thing. Any man who repeatedly cheats on the woman he claims to love with no regard for her feelings is definitely a f*ckboy and nowhere close to husband material.