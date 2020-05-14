Attorney General Sues Boosie For Failure To Pay Child Support

Boosie’s troubling admission of hiring sex workers to statutorily rape his son and nephews is not the only parenting choice of his that has been called into question.

According to Bossip, the Louisiana rapper is in trouble with the state after the Department of Human Services sued him for failing to financially provide for his 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyonce.

Special Assistant Attorney General Don Snow filed a suit against Boosie on behalf of the child’s mother, Gelisa Hayes.

Hayes and the state want child support of a “reasonable amount” to be garnished from Boosie’s wages. They are also requesting health and accident insurance for the child.

If the rapper has questions about Lyric’s paternity, the state believes he should take a DNA test through the court system.

While court papers have shown that Boosie was served at both his mansion and the headquarters for “Bad Azz Entertainment,’ the rapper, 37, has not responded to the lawsuit.

He was set to appear in court this week but proceedings have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.