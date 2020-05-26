The relationship between a woman and her mother-in-law can be a complicated one. You want it to be a good one – you want that so badly. Your mother-in-law’s approval means the world to you. Fathers-in-law tend to be a bit easier at least with daughters-in-law. We all know that men can be very judgmental of the sons-in-law their daughters bring home. That’s a very different dynamic, as dads just feel very precious about their girls. But when men have sons, and those sons bring home girlfriends and fiances and wives, the dads are usually pretty accepting. They want to be polite, gentle, and kind to these women. They want to make them feel comfortable. Maybe they want to make them feel that way to make up for the difficult time they know the mother-in-law may give them. Women are just different that way. Moms are fiercely protective of their sons. When their sons bring a woman home, they see that woman as trying to take their place. And they’re not necessarily opposed to some woman beside themselves taking care of their son, as they can’t be there themselves for him all of the time. But that woman must be, well, basically perfect. The mother isn’t handing the torch off to just anybody. Here are things your mother-in-law wants to see you do.

Don’t indulge his tantrums

Your partner may throw tantrums sometimes. Everybody knows how he can get. There are things about which he can be quite difficult – perhaps still a bit of a baby. Your mother-in-law doesn’t want to see you indulging these, bending over backward to enable childish behavior. She wants you to make her son a better man, and show him these tantrums aren’t okay.