Food Delivery Secrets Your Driver Won’t Tell You

With dine-in restaurants currently not an option, and many individuals not yet quite comfortable even leaving their homes to pick up take-out, food delivery is on the rise. It’s such a hot commodity right now that Uber, which naturally struggles to keep customers in a time when six feet of distance is nearly impossible to maintain in a car, is looking to buy Grubhub. Food delivery can be a form of making money for those who’ve lost their regular jobs due to COVID-19. Of course, it poses risks for those who live with others, as their work naturally involves interaction with customers. Nonetheless, you see it everywhere now. The little green and red delivery bag and backpacks, bopping up the stairs in your apartment complex and soaring on the backs of bicycles and piled high in the back seats of cars. There were certain struggles that food delivery drivers faced when the world was normal, and people weren’t stressed about their health, and desperately relying on food delivery as one of their limited ways of getting food. Now those struggles are intensified in the time of COVID-19. There may also have been some dirty secrets of food delivery drivers, that were very much alive when the economy was open, and could be worsened now. Here are things your food delivery person doesn’t want you to know.

Your neighborhood may be too dangerous

Do you struggle to find places that deliver to your neighborhood? Perhaps you’re surprised to find that they deliver to neighborhoods further from the restaurant than yours, but not to yours. Well, that could be because your neighborhood is dangerous! Remember that food delivery drivers carry a decent amount of cash – which makes them a ripe target for neighborhoods where a lot of robberies take place.