How To Safely Get Takeout During Coronavirus

There are many reasons that ordering takeout may be calling your name by this time in quarantine. I was very hesitant for the first few weeks because I felt that we had been SO careful to avoid human contact and to have total control over the handling of our food, that why risk it all over some pad Thai or pizza? I was so worried that, even when my boyfriend was pushing for us to get takeout, as a compromise I just offered to cook for him every time he craved takeout. That got exhausting.

Now that the virus has been here for a while, several experts have agreed that there is likely little to zero chance you can contract COVID-19 through food. And all the reasons I want takeout are really looking good now. I’m so tired of cooking. SO. Over. It. And I just don’t make some of my favorite takeout foods well at home. I’ve tried and it wasn’t the same. I want the comfort that comes with doing something “normal,” like picking up takeout food. And I want to support local restaurants because they need it. I still have my reservations about safety and you might too, so here are tips for safely picking picking up takeout food in the midst of COVID-19.

Check reviews more than ever

If you were always concerned with reviews, don’t stop now. It’s important that a restaurant has a high rating from the health inspector, and that others online generally say the place seems clean and hygienic. Since you can’t see the inside of these establishments now, it might be best to get takeout from a restaurant with which you’re already familiar and know takes the proper hygiene measures.