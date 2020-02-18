How To Choose The Best Neighborhood For Your Lifestyle

1 of 15

Your neighborhood has such a big impact on your happiness, day to day. Often, when people are on the hunt for a rental property—or looking to buy a home—they just think a lot about their budget, and what they want within the unit itself. Maybe they think a bit about the building at large, too, if it’s a multi-family unit. But, in general, people can become hyper-focused on just the interior and the price. A lot of individuals make the mistake of thinking that their dream home can make up for a nightmare neighborhood, and that simply isn’t true. We don’t just live in our homes. We live in our neighborhoods. It’s where we have date night. It’s where we jog. It’s where we take our children trick or treating and where we go for strolls when we need fresh air. It’s where we run errands. People like to get out of the house and just sit at a nearby coffee shop or bar sometimes. Your neighborhood affects you a lot. The proximity of your neighborhood to other neighborhoods is also something to think about. When considering location, you don’t just think about the location itself—like it’s in a bubble—but you also think about where it is in relation to all the other places you want to go. Or don’t want to be anywhere near. My last home was a rent-controlled apartment that was, admittedly, falling apart. But the neighborhood was one of the nicest I’d ever lived in, so I loved my home. I loved it for its location. When I think back about my years there, I think more about that beautiful, pristine, grass-lined, friendly neighborhood more than I do the floors or cabinets of my apartment. Here are tips for choosing the right neighborhood for your lifestyle. It matters. via GIPHY A good school district can be good If you plan on having children one day, then you may want to move to a good school district now. If you don’t live in a good one when you have kids, then you’ll either have to move then, or send them to your district’s not-so-great public school. Or…private school (pricey). If you hate the act of moving, maybe minimize it by moving to a good school district before even having kids.

via GIPHY Or annoying If you are a renter and do not want to have kids and you know it for a fact—which is fine—then you should know there are some annoying things about living in a good school district area, too. First, it’s a school district, period, which means kids screaming and singing and playing at 7:45 am and all of the drop-off and pick-up traffic. Second, if it’s a good school district, that usually means rental prices will just go up and up.

via GIPHY Are you a night owl? My partner and I are huge night owls. The way our lives work, we often don’t get around to eating until after 10pm. That was one problem with our last, lovely neighborhood—everything closed at 9:30 or 10pm at the latest. If you are a night owl, then you want a neighborhood that stays up late, too.

via GIPHY Consider your mode of transportation If you do not have a car, then you need a walking-friendly neighborhood. You need things like grocery stores and pharmacies within walking distance. Imagine what a hassle (and expense) it will be to take an Uber every time you need to grocery shop or pick up a prescription.

via GIPHY Do you have a dog? This is a big one. If you have a dog, that dog needs walks. Even if you have a yard, your dog still needs exercise walks. So it’s important that you live in a place where you feel safe walking your dog. It can also be nice to live in a generally dog-friendly area, where many people have and like dogs, rather than an uppity area that just has “no dogs on my lawn” signs everywhere.

via GIPHY Time in the car vs rent paid My partner and I recently moved to a much more expensive place than our last place. Well, we took on a mortgage, so we feel the cost is worth it because we’re building equity. But, nonetheless, the cost would be worth it either way because we are so much closer to the places we drive every day now. We spend less than half the time in the car than we used to, and time is money. So now, we can work a bit more.

via GIPHY Do you love a community feel? Some people don’t need it or love it. Those who are workaholics and rarely home don’t really care. But if a community feeling is important to you, research your neighborhood in advance. Make sure it’s the type that puts on regular community events, has a local Farmer’s Market, and generally has a feel where people know their neighbors.

via GIPHY Just how far are you from friends? First off, how often do you typically see your friends? If you’re used to seeing them on a regular basis—like several times a week—and you’ll now be moving so far away that you might see them once a month, that’s something to think about. That can really interfere with your emotional health.

via GIPHY Beware of projected construction If you are a light sleeper, work from home, or are generally made anxious by loud noises, you should look into projected construction in your neighborhood. Make sure there isn’t some mega mall going up two blocks down the street that will take three years to build.

via GIPHY Or, be glad for projected construction Now, if you’re buying your place, and want a property that will appreciate in value, projected construction could be a good thing. If the whole area is just getting newer and nice, that will mean great things for your resale value—even if you have to tolerate some construction in the meantime.

via GIPHY Access to greenery No matter how trendy and up-and-coming your neighborhood is, it may be lacking in one important thing: greenery. Popular bars, stores, and restaurants don’t tend to have much greenery. You need access to trees and grass. It’s important for your mental health. It’s also important you have a pretty place to exercise outdoors when you tire of industrial-looking gyms.

via GIPHY What’s the demographic? There is no right or wrong answer, but think about how the answer pertains to you. If you’re young and career-oriented, maybe you’d find it inspiring to be around others like you, rather than be around, say, tons of retirees. Or, perhaps you’d like to be around young families, as you hope to have your own soon.

via GIPHY Are you near culture? If cultural experiences are a big part of how you spend your free time, you may want to live near things like theaters and community centers and museums. If you move a 45-minute drive away from these—but used to be walking distance from them—your emotional health may take a hit.

via GIPHY Do you love to host? Do you love to host friends? Is hosting kind of your thing? Ask yourself how good your new hood will be for that. You don’t, for example, want to live in a place where street parking is so notoriously difficult to find that nobody ever wants to visit you there. Or a neighborhood that’s so quiet that your neighbors will hate you for playing music after 9pm.