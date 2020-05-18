Does anybody know how to tip in most situations? I don’t. I’m of the generation that tips at least 18 percent and more like 20 percent at restaurants. We just know how much that industry relies on tips to make a living and that their wages are, honestly, BS in most cases. I forcefully insist that I fill out the tip line when my dad takes me to eat because if I didn’t, he’d leave 15 percent and I just can’t stand by and let that happen. I think those who work in the restaurant industry would believe I tip well, but I have no idea what the professionals I’ve interacted with in other industries would say about me. There have been so many times I just haven’t known what to do.

Any time someone performs a service—spends time doing work rather than just handing you a ready-made product in exchange for cash—you always wonder if you’re meant to tip. When you buy a product, you know that the seller has already built a profit into their margins. But when someone performs a service, you just don’t always know what the etiquette is. Are you cheap if you hand a taxi driver a $5 tip? Are you being duped if you give your valet $10 when the surcharge was $25? How are their employers paying them? Are they totally screwed if they don’t get good tips? Or are they well taken care of, either way?

What impacts the size of the tip? The difficulty of the job? The amount of time it took? I just don’t often know, and wanted to finally find clarity. So, here are times you might be tipping wrong, and how to do it right.

Salon owner

You may have heard that if the owner of a salon is doing your hair, that you don’t have to tip them—perhaps because they make a portion of everyone’s income there, or even some of their employees’ tips. But this is old etiquette. The owner very much appreciates a 15 to 20 percent tip—and know that she likely shares her tips with her employees.