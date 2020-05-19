“Recovery Is A Process” Mother Of Gervonta Davis’ Child Talks About Co-Parenting After Violent Altercation

Earlier this year, boxer Gervonta Davis made headlines when he was caught on video violently choking and grabbing the mother of his children Andretta Smothers, known as Dretta Star.

You may remember that Davis initially tried to deny the severity of the situation. In an Instagram story statement, Davis said, “I never once hit her. Yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

And there were many people, men and women alike, who didn’t seem to have a problem with his behavior. But the choking was bad enough on its own.

But there was more to their altercation. Later, video showed Davis hitting Smothers in her face.

He was charged with simple battery and domestic violence.

As we’ve reported the two do share children together, so they’ll always have to maintain some type of relationship with one another.

And someone asked Dretta, “How did you heal from everything and still able to coparent?”

Over a video of Davis, their son and herself opening Christmas presents, Dretta wrote:

“Recovery is a process but it’s a WONDERFUL feeling….[smiling face emoji] Cyber Sisters it’s important to be SELFISH w/self and give yourself as much time as needed….. Putting your feelings and emotions to the side to assure your kid/kids have a healthy childhood is a “SuperMom characteristic” and I am a SuperMom! Kids are innocent and none the less the main PRIORITY and that’s all that matters to me. Last but not least PRAYER…..<3”

The message reads a little unclearly. Dretta speaks about being selfish but then putting your emotions to the side. Hopefully, all of this speaks to her still prioritizing her son having a relationship with his father and not her excusing or rationalizing Davis’ behavior in any way.