Police Claim Video Footage Shows Gervonta Davis Hitting Mother Of His Child In Her Face

Sadly, when the footage of boxer Gervonta Davis yoking up the mother of his child by her neck, there were people who argued that Davis’ behavior was normal. Men and women alike stated that couples often argue in physical ways.

While his behavior might be familiar to quite a few people, it is also dysfunctional and abusive. And while what we saw was enough, according to TMZ, there was more. According to police reports, after Davis and his ex left the basketball court, he struck her in the face, causing injuries.

The report says that Davis dragged his ex off the floor of the celebrity basketball game and into a separate room, with the collar of her clothes in his hand, close to her throat.

When he got to the backroom, police claim footage shows Davis, “pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw.”

Police say the woman cooperated with authorities and provided a written statement saying she was attacked by Davis. She also allowed officers to take photos of her injuries.

As we reported earlier, Davis, 25, was arrested yesterday for the violent incident for the altercation on February 1.

Davis, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion, surrendered to Coral Gables Police Department and was charged with one count of simple battery and domestic violence.

Police were notified of the incident when Davis’ behavior was captured on social media and though Davis’ victim, the mother of his child.

As we reported earlier, Davis issued a statement after the video of him grabbing his ex went viral. He stated, “I never once hit her…yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

But reportedly, the video evidence tells a different story. We’ll be sure to keep you posted.