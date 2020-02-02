Gervonta Davis Seen Aggressively Grabbing Mother Of His Child In Video

Boxer Gervonta Davis made headlines this weekend but it wasn’t for a tussle or knockout he had in the boxing ring. Instead, it was over an aggressive encounter he had with the mother of his child, Andretta Smothers, known as Dretta Star. In a video that went viral on social media, Davis is seen approaching her at a charity basketball game in Miami, FL and grabbing her but the collar of her shirt and walking her out of a venue.

According to TMZ, witnesses said that the two had a screaming match and ended getting physical with each other. Despite reports of there being a physical altercation, the WBA lightweight claims he kept his hands to himself. The Baltimore native took to Instagram to tell his side and said he did not and never has put his hands on Smothers.