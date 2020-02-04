Gervonta Davis Arrested For Simple Battery And Domestic Violence After Physical Altercation With Mother Of His Child

Over the weekend, we reported the news of professional lightweight championship boxer Gervonta Davis yoking up the mother of his children in Miami.

Now, according to CBS Miami, Davis has been charged with simple battery and domestic violence.

Davis turned himself into the Coral Gables Police today after cell phone videos showed Davis engaged in a physical altercation with a woman.

Davis was attending a celebrity basketball game, in celebration of Super Bowl weekend, when someone captured Davis grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her neck, lifting her out of her courtside seat.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

The reaction from the crowd seemed to confirm that they were particularly disturbed by Davis’ behavior.

When footage of the incident went viral, Davis issued a statement via his Instagram stories.

“I never once hit her. Yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

The couple was asked to leave the arena after the incident.

Today, Davis is facing one count of simple battery domestic violence.

According to TMZ, police say, “As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have a child together.”

Davis, an undefeated boxer with a record of 23-0, has had several issues with violence.

In 2017, he was arrested for allegedly punching a friend. The charges were later dropped.

The following year he was arrested for fighting in the street in Washington, D.C.