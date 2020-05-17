Two People, Including A 5-Year-Old Boy, Drown At Carl Crawford’s Home

A sad occurrence has happened over at Carl Crawford’s residence. Yesterday (May 16), two people drowned in a pool at his Houston, TX home according to The Houston Chronicle.

Since gatherings of 10 or less are allowed in Houston, TX, the 1501 Entertainment CEO decided to have a get-together. The former LA Dodgers player was having a pool party with a gathering at six people at his home when things took a turn for the worst. A five-year-old boy had fell into the pool during the party and a 25-year-old woman jumped in the pool to save him but sadly she was unsuccessful. The unidentified woman and child reportedly both drowned. Crawford even tried to revive the two victims after the attempt but it was too late, TMZ reports.

They were unresponsive when EMS arrived and they also performed CPR. They were pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.

If Crawford’s name sounds familiar outside of sports it’s because he was recently involved in a legal battle with his signee Megan Thee Stallion about the release of her music and terms of her recording contract she signed a few years ago. The “Captain Hook” rapper sued the label earlier this year due to only being paid $15,000 after getting over a billion streams and to void her recording contract with the label. She was also granted a restraining order against Crawford by a Texas judge who also ordered them to not do anything to prohibit the release of her music. Crawford denied all of Megan’s claims against him and his label.

Crawford also has a son with VH1’s Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. Before going into the music business, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boston Red Sox and the LA Dodgers. He retired back in 2016 after a 15-yearcareer.