Kristen Scott Was Asked To Choose Between Evelyn Lozada And CeCe Gutierrez And You Can Pretty Much Guess Who She Went With

While we figure out who is returning to Basketball Wives (word is, so far Evelyn Lozada Jackie Christie and former face Brittish Williams are returning), wondering what’s going on with those dramatic lawsuits and missing Tami Roman on the series, the stars are presently living life, spending time with family, and in Kristen Scott‘s case, having fun getting tipsy and answering fan questions on Instagram Live.

The New Orleans native joined her husband Thomas Scott and a friend (possibly a family member) seemingly getting their quarantine on, enjoying drinks and doing Q&A. One of the questions posed to her by followers was if she had to choose between her friend Evelyn and former friend CeCe Gutierrez, who she would go with. While Thomas jumped in to say CeCe emphatically, as though hoping to avoid any drama, she chose Evelyn.

“CeCe or Evelyn?” she said. “Evelyn, but…”

That’s when her friend/possible relative jumped in to clarify Kristen’s stance for her.

“You know we f–k with CeCe,” the young woman said. “We f–k with Evelyn, but CeCe is family. She’s a Scott now. She made it. You made the cut, CeCe. Congratulations.”

Kristen agreed and moved on to other questions. Funny enough, a follower tried to ask her to choose between Evelyn or OG, and for that one, she had no problem speaking for herself.

“Evelyn or OG?! Y’all know good and damn well Evelyn all day,” she said. “Stop it!”

Kristen and CeCe have been at odds since Season 7 of the show, when they made their debuts. After Evelyn and former friend Jennifer Williams falsely claimed that CeCe was giving men “happy endings” at her medical spa and Kristen ended up becoming friendly with that group, the women became distant. Kristen would claim the distance was really because CeCe and partner Byron Scott hadn’t made an effort to see her daughter, Byron’s granddaughter. It was that claim made on national television that definitely divided the family, even hurting Thomas’s relationship with his stepfather. To this day, Kristen is still on the outs with her father-in-law, which she said has been “hurtful,” and she partially blames CeCe for that.

“It sucks. It really, sucks,” she said. “Eleven years in a relationship, a family with someone and the dynamic changes so quickly is so crazy to me. I’ll never forget him talking at my rehearsal dinner saying I’m the best thing for his son. I’m still the best thing for his son. He talked about how much he loved me and cared about me and it’s like, a female comes into your life and all of that switches overnight? But I’m glad he loves her that much. I’ll let him have that.”

Kristen and Thomas have been married since 2012. They share a daughter together named Kenzi. It was revealed in Season 8 of Basketball Wives that Thomas is not Byron’s biological son, but that he accepted him as such during his marriage to Thomas’s mother, Anita. Byron and Anita were married for 29 years before he filed for divorce in 2014, and soon after, began a relationship with CeCe. Byron and Anita welcomed two children together during the marriage. Now Byron is set to wed CeCe this year, if the couple haven’t already made it official.