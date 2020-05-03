Beyonce And Megan Thee Stallion Will Honored With Their Own Day In Houston

Beyonce’ and Megan Thee Stallion are Houston’s treasures and now they are being honored. After the two superstars collaborated for Meg’s “Savage Remix” it caught the ears of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and he decided the two natives with their own days.

“H-Town’s Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion dropped a remix that is just ‘Savage’,” Turner tweeted. “Because of both artist’s contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down H-Town, & for helping us remain Houston Strong, our city will present both artists with their own respective days.

What really struck Mayor Turner was that the proceeds from their remix will be donated to Bread of Life, a non-profit that feeds the homeless in Houston.

“It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artist’s teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality.”

Meg was ecstatic about the news and shared it via Instagram.

“Houston Hotties we’re getting a dayyyy. Beyoncé and I decided to give all artist proceeds to “bread of life” and give back to our home town Houston Texas! So make sure y’all stream for a good cause!!!” Meg captioned the post.

Beyonce has also been passionate about giving back to H-Town. She recently announced that she is donating $6 million through her BeyGOOD Foundation to community organizations that focus on mental health services and hunger to help with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” read Beyoncé‘s website. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

If you haven’t heard it, listen to the “Savage Remix” below.