Russell Wilson Had To FaceTime Ciara From The Car At Her Ultrasound Appointment Due To COVID-19 Precautions

It’s been a rough time for everybody having to adjust to all the changes brought on by the coronavirus, some even battling with it or mourning the loss of loved ones because of it. Black women have even been impacted the most by it. But one group of people who you may not have even thought about much while facing this pandemic is pregnant women. They are tasked with not only caring for themselves, but the growing life within them, so they have to be all the more cautious at the present time. Even if they’re not, the medical professionals they have to see every few weeks are taking extra precautions to protect expectant mothers, and themselves, including by doing virtual appointments, and if moms-to-be have to come to the doctor’s office, keeping birthing partners from being present with them.

Despite their star status, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson experienced this firsthand. The 34-year-old, currently pregnant with her third child, second with Wilson, wasn’t allowed to bring her husband in for her most recent ultrasound appointment. Instead, he sat in the car and she FaceTimed with Ciara, who was protecting herself by wearing a mask. She documented the whole thing.

“The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting,” she wrote. “Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound ❤️”

Ciara then invited her fans and fellow expectant moms to take part in an Instagram Live with her and her doctor on Wednesday afternoon (2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST) because “We don’t hear to [sic] much about US during this time.”

Despite her very “interesting” appointment, the couple are overjoyed about the baby on the way. Earlier this week they had a quarantined version of a gender reveal, finding out with little Future and daughter Sienna present that they’re having a baby boy.

She hasn’t shared when she’s due, but even in the age of the coronavirus, nothing is stopping her excitement. The couple announced they were expecting in January. They share daughter Sienna, 2, and Future, 5, who is from her previous relationship with ex-fiancé, rapper Future.