Azriel Clary Promises To Tell ‘Every Little Thing’ That Happened To Her While Living With R. Kelly

Now that Azriel Clary has been home for a few months after leaving R. Kelly, she says that she is ready to tell the full story about what she went through living with R. Kelly for five years. The 23-year-old posted a video to YouTube saying that if telling her truth would help her heal then that is what she is willing to do. Clary met the now jailed singer when she was 17-years-old and lived with him after graduating from high school along with his other young girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage.

Clary seemed determined to share everything she knows about Kelly and his inappropriate relationships with minors that allegedly spans over almost three decades.

“Truthfully, I feel like this man is in his fifties,” she said in the video. “I am not the first person this man has done this too. This has been happening since the nineties. This has been happening since way before Aaliyah. Aaliyah was not his first victim and not the first minor he was with.”

She said that instead of getting help, the Chicago native put his time and money into seeing more young girls to be a part of his alleged cult.

“I feel like someone who had millions and millions of dollars if he really wanted to change he would have spent millions and millions of dollars on therapists. But instead, he spent his money on getting more girlfriends and supporting more girlfriends. He had a personal trainer for his fitness, personal dentist, personal doctor, so It would have been nothing for this man to get a personal therapist.”

Clary said that once his cult was exposed during the Mute R. Kelly movement he blamed her and Savage because their parents were the most visible and vocal. Savage and Clary’s parents also participated in the first installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

Clary began coming forward earlier this year and has described the physical and emotional abuse she endured from Kelly. She alleged that Kelly made her eat feces, had beaten her and forced her to engage in sexual acts against her will.

Take a look at her video below.