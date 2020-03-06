Azriel Clary Shares Horrifying Allegation That R. Kelly Once Made Her Eat Her Own Feces Out Of A Cup

Azriel Clary, the 22-year-old estranged girlfriend of R. Kelly, revealed a disturbing part of her life connected to the years she spent in their abusive relationship.

Clary is slated to appear in an upcoming documentary titled Precedence, which will dive into new claims made by Kelly’s alleged victims, including interviews with several celebrity entertainers.

In a recently shared clip, Clary can be seen allegedly talking on the phone to a federal agent, where she revealed that Kelly once made her defecate into a cup and eat her waste while he filmed it.

“He has a video of me–he made me do this video actually of me, doing a number two in a cup and then eating out of the cup,” she said.

In a second clip, Clary can be heard speaking to a man who is reported to be Kelly.

“It’s done, it’s over. It’s over. It’s over. You may not even make it to trial. I am so sorry for you. I’m sorry, I really did love you and you, you lied to me and you used me and you played me.” Clary says on the phone.

The documentary will be produced by Asis Entertainment Network, which according to the company’s Instagram page describes itself as a “full-scale film production company in association with the Asis Entertainment Brand.”

Clary’s life spun a full 180 in the past year, stemming from the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, which profiled several of Kelly’s victims, including interviews with Clary’s parents. Following the release of the documentary, Clary appeared in a sit-down interview with Gayle King alongside Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, where the two sometimes engaged in a contentious exchange with King, negating the claims of their concerned parents and Kelly’s accusers.

In December, Clary, an aspiring singer, was reunited with her family who she had been estranged from in the duration of her relationship with Kelly.

Kelly, 53, is currently in federal prison in Chicago where he recently plead not guilty to an updated federal indictment which included child pornography charges and allegations from a new accuser.

The singer is also expected to face additional charges in regards to another accuser who recently came forward. The impending charge comes after federal agents seized Kelly’s Chicago storage unit where they recovered 100 electronic devices, including hard drives, according to Page Six.

Kelly also awaits several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in other states including Illinois, Minnesota and New York. Kelly has maintained his innocence in relation to all of the charges against him.