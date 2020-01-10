Azriel Clary Returns Home To Her Family After A Five-Year Wait

Azriel Clary, the now estranged girlfriend of singer R. Kelly, has made her way back to the arms of her family following an explosive argument and physical confrontation on Wednesday with Kelly’s other lover, Joycelyn Savage.

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” Alice Clary, Azriel’s mom, told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family.”

“People don’t understand she’s hurt,” Alice said. “This man lied to her for years, and she was doing what she thought a good girlfriend would do because that’s what she thought she was.”

Clary, 22, and Savage’s tense exchange was streamed on Clary’s Instagram account, showing the two women embroiled in a bitter exchange, where Clary accused Savage, 24, of deception and sexual abusing her when she was a minor. Both of the women seemed to be in the middle of moving out of Kelly’s Chicago condo in Trump Tower when the argument began. Savage was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after Wednesday’s incident. According to TMZ, Savage was released from jail on Thursday.

During the Instagram Live exchange, Clary turned the camera on herself where she seemed to oust Kelly and his handlers, accusing them of being liars and admitting that she and Savage were untruthful during a highly televised sit-down with CBS reporter Gayle King last year.

Clary’s family has fought to release her from Kelly’s grasp after she became involved with the singer at the age of 17. Her parents shared their struggles in the Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, which profiled many of Kelly’s accusers who were willing to come forward. Kelly is currently in jail, awaiting a series of federal charges on sexual misconduct and child pornography. The singer has denied all allegations.

Over a 20-year-period the singer has faced startling sexual assault accusations and was acquitted in a 2008 trial on 14 counts of child pornography.

Alice Clary also argued that the experience has left her daughter emotionally stunted.

“Everybody has something to say, she was 17 when she left. Now she’s 22, but guess what? She’s had problems for the last few years,” Alice said. “She may have done things as far as being grown physically as a young woman, but mentally no. She still has the mental capacity of a 17-year-old because he kept her stagnated for years and didn’t let her be with her family.”

Alice said her and her husband Angelo appearing in the documentary made them feel that it did more harm than good, after many critics blamed the parents of Kelly’s accusers instead of Kelly himself.

“Y’all can say what you want, but ain’t nobody been through the experience but her. Nobody’s been through that experience but Joy,” Angelo said, referencing her nickname. “This is a serious situation for a lot of these young, black women that have been caught in this situation with this man who really took advantage of a bunch of young, black females.”

“I just want people to understand that this is not a game. He really did this. This was something he did, not nobody else. Everybody keeps blaming the world, ain’t no blaming the world, he got to blame himself,” Angelo said. “Everybody can point the finger, but nobody can tell you what he did wrong. That makes no sense, he gotta f— have some fault for something.”

