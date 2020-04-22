Unsurprisingly YFN Lucci Says He Doesn’t Regret The Cucumber Party

For all the back and forth Reginae did with rapper YFN Lucci, she learned her lesson quicker many of us who have been involved with men who had no intention of doing right.

The realest thing she ever said about their relationship was the fact that she didn’t feel safe with him.

Since their relationship has ended, Reginae has been working on loving and improving herself. In the midst of her reflecting, thinking about how she wants to do things differently going forward—including leaving rappers alone—Lucci is conducting interviews sharing how he’s good since the two have split.

During an interview with tv and radio personality Fly Guy DC, Lucci spoke about the downfall of his relationship with Reginae and whether or not he would do anything differently. Spoiler alert: the answer is no.

Fly Guy: There was a magnifying glass on that situation because of the cucumber party and everything of that nature. Do you wish you could take it back?

Lucci: Hell naw. Hell naw bro. Because just like I was telling somebody else, I’m me bruh. If you don’t like me, I ain’t trying to change to make you f*ck with me.

Fly Guy: Considering who her pops was do you think that there was a different level of responsibility that you should have been portraying?

Lucci: Hell nah. What he do. They don’t judge him. They still f*ck with him.

Fly Guy: Do you feel like the age difference played a role in that?

Lucci: Kinda sorta. Hell yeah it do. But I can’t say that cuz sh*t nigga. It’s a lot of young folks dealing with sh*t. Everybody ain’t the same. It’s about that person.

If you followed the trajectory of their relationship, you know that this type of conversation is pretty much on par with what he was saying and doing while they were together. We can’t say we’re surprised.

If you can stand it, you can watch the full interview in the video below.