As of today, the CDC reports that there have been 13,447,627 cases of COVID-19 in the United States alone. Cases are surging again and after Sunday was the busiest day for air travel since before the pandemic as people ignored recommendations to stay put for the Thanksgiving holiday, you can bet we will see yet another surge soon.

That, however, hasn’t stopped people from openly flouting precautions and rules put in place outside of the holidays. You’ve likely seen people you know in everyday life have that Friendsgiving celebration with more than 10 people. Maybe you’ve watched someone have a birthday party, standing among a group of mask-less guests. But nothing can be more exhausting than watching celebrities with influence and millions of followers pretend they care about the pandemic one minute and then take part in very unsafe gatherings the next. A few have issued apologies as of late for appearing to be careless, others have accepted fines, but all have been given a deserved side-eye for encouraging large groups to come together as an unpredictable virus rages in the U.S. Check out the stars who’ve participated in functions that caused quite the uproar, and rightfully so.

Cardi B

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B seemingly bragged about having “12 kids and 25 adults” in her home in Atlanta for a “lit” Thanksgiving celebration. However, fans quickly called her out for ignoring the recommendations by health experts to only spend the holidays with immediate family. She apologized and explained that her loved ones were tested before coming to her home.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me,” she wrote on Twitter. “I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1.”

When someone said that it was good that she got tested beforehand, the star replied, “ME specially and everyone that works round me get tested literally four times a week. I’m in the middle of work and every time we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!”