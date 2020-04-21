What A Quarantine Vision Board Would Look Like

What did your vision board look like before quarantine? Here’s a little peek at mine: it involved doing a public reading from my published (wildly-successful) novel at bookstores across the country, elaborate and ultra-healthy recipes (leaning towards Keto), and some combination of a bathing suit and a pool or beach and pina colada. There were also a few beautiful bedroom and living room decor ideas. I’m sure we all get a good L-O-freaking-L out of that now.

We are all adapting and changing. We are lowering our expectations for each day. Maybe I don’t want to say “lowering,” as that sounds negative but…adjusting. I don’t want to say we were spoiled before because we can and should expect to be able to do things like travel and pursue our dreams and create beautiful dishes from farmers market-picked ingredients. And damnit our leaders better find out a way we get back to that soon because I think we are all grasping onto the threads of our sanity at this point. We weren’t spoiled, but now, perhaps we are just more appreciative, in the face of having much less. Here’s what a quarantine vision board might look like.

Hugs

There would be lots and lots of hugs on my Coronavirus vision board. And hand shakes. And sitting side by side with someone. And holding a friend’s hand. I miss human contact so much and it feels like a dream at this point.