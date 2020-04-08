Strange Ways People Are Responding To Quarantine

Things are getting weird folks. You’ve seen your friends on social media. People are losing it. Or…are they finding themselves? It’s difficult to say. It turns out that our busy little lives filled with office jobs and errands and social obligations kept some of our eccentricities at bay. Or maybe in some cases they hid the truth from us. All I know is that the facades have come down and quarantine is bringing out some interesting sides of people.

People want to feel in control, at a time when there is so little control to be had. People want to create a sense of purpose when our usual outlets for ambition and drive have been taken from us. We are thinking more than ever about death, which is making us think more than ever about how we spend life.

We are also bored. So very bored. And lonely. None of this is normal. None of this is routine for the human psyche and so, as such, we aren’t behaving normally. Here are weird ways people are responding to quarantine.

Clean freaks

We are naturally all afraid of the contagion getting into our homes. But I think it’s gotten under our skin and into our dreams (Or should I see nightmares?) I see many people taking to scrubbing every corner of their homes, with a very Hamlet “Out damn spot, out” type of persistency.