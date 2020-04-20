10 Essential Foods To Buy If You’re Serious About Reducing Trips To The Grocery Store

Chances are, if your state has stay-at-home orders, you’ve made a run to the grocery store a number of times over the last few weeks because it’s one of the only places you can inhabit. Those trips can be quite frustrating though, because with everyone running in and out of the grocery at all times of the day and night now, many of the things you want or feel you need are gone. But the truth is, if you shop at the right time and shop right, you shouldn’t need to make frequent trips. The trick is to shop smart, getting things that don’t perish so fast and buying in bulk without hoarding so that there is always something in your fridge and freezer to cook and eat. So we came up with a list of 10 essential types of food you should stock up on next time you’re at the store so that you don’t need be there every few days in the midst of this pandemic.

Various Meats

If you’re not a vegetarian, pescatarian or vegan, don’t buy meat for that one meal you have in meal to make this week. Instead, buy meats you can freeze and thaw out that can make some versatile dishes later. We are personally a fan of buying chicken drumsticks that can be used in stew, as well as chicken breasts that can be sauteed in a pan and served with a side of veggies. Also a must? A ground turkey or beef that can be used for burgers, a rice or chili dish, or maybe even meatballs.