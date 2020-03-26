Healthy And Easy Ways To Use Your Canned Foods

Are your pantry shelves starting to look a bit shiny? Have your grocery bags been weighed down more than usual with heavy little round items? Does your kitchen look like a food bank? Yup, we’re all stocking up on canned food right now. People are buying up food at a rapid rate—so rapid that there may not be enough truck drivers to meet the supply and demand rate, and many stores are closing earlier to give staff time to restock shelves, according to this article. One thing we’re reaching for a lot is canned food. Perhaps it’s for the very reasons I just mentioned that could interrupt the food supply chain. If we can’t buy food for a while, we want to make sure that the stuff we do have will last us. Some simply don’t want to go to the stores, for fear of infection, though they aren’t necessarily afraid of a food shortage. They could, of course, just turn to ordering online, but those systems are currently overwhelmed.

Fortunately, most experts say that there will be no food shortage. In fact, the USDA reported that the supply of many staples like cheese and poultry have increased in warehouses across the country this year. “But, this always happens,” my father-in-law said at dinner last night. I won’t state his age, but I’ll say that he’s seen a couple of pandemics and national crisis in his time. “There is always a run on the stores. And the shelves are restocked again,” he said.

My point is that, you may find yourself with a surplus of canned foods on your hand, the realization that you don’t need to continue hoarding them, and the understanding that you better do something with them to create more space in your kitchen. And, you may not have to eat them cold, from the can, in the dark, the way your dramatic post-apocalyptic fantasy dictated. You can actually make something good with them. Here are healthy and tasty canned food recipes.

Minestrone soup

If you have a can of spinach, a can of chicken or veggie broth, a can of kidney beans, and a jar of spaghetti o’s, you can make minestrone soup. The spaghetti o’s can substitute for the typical fresh noodles and tomato paste you’d add to this hearty soup. And the canned spinach will add some nice greens while the kidney beans add protein and fiber.