Rasheeda Frost Checks Fan Who Referred To Her As A Teen Bride

The idea of marrying your producer or manager isn’t a unique phenomenon in the music world and Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are no exception. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in December. Family divisions, loss, new additions and two cheating scandals later, they’re still together.

Recent controversy stirred up surrounding Rasheeda’s age when she jumped the broom with manager-husband, Kirk, who oversaw her music career. A fan challenged the “Pressed” store owner with a question under her anniversary celebration Instagram video.

“So when y’all got married, you were really 17& he was 31?” a fan wrote in the comments of Rasheeda’s video. Rasheeda responded and said, “Honey, I wasn’t thinking about getting married. I was in high school at 17 try again, inspector gadget!”

So maybe the reality star secretly revealed that’s she’s a little older than we thought?

Rasheeda is listed as 37-years-old, her birthdate on May 25, 1982. She married Kirk Frost on December 18, 1999. This would mean their wedding was after Rasheeda’s 17th birthday, if we are going by her reported age, making her a minor. Kirk Frost was born on January 30, 1969, and is 51 years old, which means he was so he 31-years-old on their wedding date.

However Rasheeda and Kirk aren’t the first industry celebs to find love in the studio. Singer Nivea and super-producer The Dream got married in 2004 after working on two of her albums Complicated and Animalistic. They have three kids together, but divorced in 2007. Singer Mariah Carey and music executive Tommy Mottola married in 1993. Tommy worked on Mariahs’s album, Music Box, which sold more than 32 million albums. The two were a musical success together but eventually divorced in 1997. And who could forget the unlikely couple of Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri, who wrote and produced a few of Janet’s albums? Their relationship ended in 2009 after seven years together.

Although music has proven to inspire love in many celebrity relationships, Rasheeda and Kirk’s situation raises questions around the ethics and legality of their relationship if Rasheeda was indeed 17-years-old when they wed. Maybe more will be revealed on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s newest season?